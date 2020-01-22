Secunderabad: Colony parks to undergo major makeover soon

Secunderabad: For the convenience of senior citizens, so that they can utilise the parks for relaxing, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning renovation of colony parks in the Secunderabad circle. There are 5 circles in Secunderabad zone (circle 15,16, 28,29,30) and each circle will have five colony parks renovated as part of the new measures.



GHMC has identified existing colony parks including Bholakpur Colony Park, Ram Nagar Park, People Park – Chikkadpally, Gandhi Nagar Colony Park, and Indira Colony Park -Neredmet, Ganga Vihar Colony Park - Begumpet.

Speaking to The Hans Ram Mohan, Deputy Director, Urban Biodiversity, Secunderabad zone, said, "All the parks have proper compound wall. We are trying to provide all the basic facilities and are of each park would be around 1000 to 2000 square yards. The colony parks would be specially developed for senior citizens and facilities includes yoga shed, open gym, tea table structure, resting chairs."

The GHMC officials are also to take people's opinions and views into consideration before deciding on what facilities are neededat each park. Around 22 colony parks are already developed in the zone. From each circle, one colony park will be selected. Plans are on to identify four more eventually for modernisation in every circle.

Other facilities would include a pathway, sitting benches, charging plug points for electronic gadgets, drinking water children play equipment, toilets, flower beds, facility, and lawns. The corporation officials say up to 30 varieties of plants including medicinal plants, flowering plants, butterfly weed plants, palm plants and many more would be planted at each park. "As yet there is no estimated fund sanctioned for this project and as soon as it gets sanctioned we would start the renovating," added the Deputy Director.