Secunderabad Congress candidate Adam Santosh Kumar gaining the momentum

Adam Santosh Kumar, the Congress candidate of Secunderabad has intensified his campaign. He along with thousands of activists in Brahmana Basti, Jungle Basti and Upper Basti in Sitaphalamandi Division conducted the campaign where he got a huge response. The people of the division promised that they will vote Adam Santosh Kumar.









On this occasion, he expressed confidence that the development carried out during the Congress party's rule and six guarantees will fetch him a victory. He said that after he wins, he will change the contours of Secunderabad constituency and make Secunderabad an ideal constituency in the state.











Stating that no section of people are happy in BRS rule, Adam Santhosh Kumar assure that Congress will do justice to all. Santosh Kumar said that after 70 years a local got the MLA ticket and he has been in public service for 35 years and asked people to give him a huge majority.

