Live
- Hyderabad: BJP to give BRS a tough fight in SCB
- BRS will win 80 seats: Jagadish Reddy
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on November 17, 2023
- BRS government created 1.62 lakh jobs: Singireddy
- Hyderabad: Man held for carrying bullets at KCR public meeting in Narsapur
- Khammam: Home Minister Mahmood Ali joins Puvvada’s campaign
- Khammam: Congress ‘Minority Declaration’ to address Shias’ concerns
- Khammam: Bhatti charges in a tractor
- International Students’ Day 2023: Date, history and importance
- New Delhi: 3-fold increase in train trips this festive season says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Just In
Secunderabad Congress candidate Adam Santosh Kumar gaining the momentum
Adam Santosh Kumar, the Congress candidate of Secunderabad has intensified his campaign. He along with thousands of activists in Brahmana Basti,...
Adam Santosh Kumar, the Congress candidate of Secunderabad has intensified his campaign. He along with thousands of activists in Brahmana Basti, Jungle Basti and Upper Basti in Sitaphalamandi Division conducted the campaign where he got a huge response. The people of the division promised that they will vote Adam Santosh Kumar.
On this occasion, he expressed confidence that the development carried out during the Congress party's rule and six guarantees will fetch him a victory. He said that after he wins, he will change the contours of Secunderabad constituency and make Secunderabad an ideal constituency in the state.
Stating that no section of people are happy in BRS rule, Adam Santhosh Kumar assure that Congress will do justice to all. Santosh Kumar said that after 70 years a local got the MLA ticket and he has been in public service for 35 years and asked people to give him a huge majority.