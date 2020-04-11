Secunderabad: In a first, SCB uses drone to kill mosquitoes

Secunderabad: For the first time, Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has used a 10-liter capacity drone to combat mosquito menace in SCB limits.

The aerial vehicle was deployed in the areas that include Ravi Colony - Mahendra Hills , Ramannakunta Lake, SCB office, Bowenpally X road, Sowjanya Colony-Bowenpally, BHEL Colony.

"SCB has geared up to spray sodium hydrochloride, anti-larval spray with the help of a drone.

On Thursday the SCB officials have conducted the trial run to test the feasibility and efficacy of spraying disinfectants with help of a drone and sprayed the first round of chemical at Ramannakunta Lake and also a few areas in the SCB.

The drone has been hired from a private agency," said M Devender, Superintendent of Health and Sanitation Department, SCB.

Apart from this, a total of 45 teams comprising 4 sanitation workers each are daily spraying in the colonies and slums of SCB with back-mounted hand spray machines, 10 motorised units and 8 vehicles fitted with mechanised twin spray systems.