Verbal exchanges dominate Bihar Assembly as Samrat Choudhary targets Pappu Yadav over arrest

Patna: Bihar politics witnessed a dramatic turn on Friday as sharp verbal exchanges involving animals took centre stage in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

During the discussion on the Home Department’s budget, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary launched a stinging attack on Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, triggering an equally sharp counterattack.

While responding to the debate, Samrat Choudhary mocked Pappu Yadav by likening him to an “elephant.”

Referring to past statements, he said that some people land at the airport claiming the Bihar Police cannot even kill an ant, but are arrested within two hours and then immediately fall sick.

“Now even elephants, fearing the police, prefer to go to the hospital,” he quipped, drawing laughter and protests in the House.

Reacting swiftly on social media, Pappu Yadav hit back with an aggressive post.

Without naming Samrat Choudhary directly, he wrote, “He was once a minor and has now become a monkey. This monkey has Bihar in his hands. He has removed the turban of self-respect and turned it into a towel to collect commissions,” escalating the political rhetoric.

Pappu Yadav has recently been vocal over the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant, taking the issue from Patna to Delhi.

He was arrested late at night on January 6 in Patna and spent nearly a week in Beur Jail before being granted bail.

He has alleged that the arrest was aimed at suppressing his voice.

Earlier in the Assembly, Samrat Choudhary, who also holds the Home portfolio, launched a broader attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He said that while the RJD tweets daily about crime, it did not even make a cut motion on the Home Department’s budget.

Following his remarks, opposition members staged a walkout.

Highlighting law-and-order figures, Samrat Choudhary said that emergency service 112 has provided immediate assistance to millions.

He claimed action had been taken in around 4.5 lakh domestic violence cases.

Presenting crime statistics, he said nearly 7,000 arrests were made in murder and robbery cases, 2,500 in loot cases, and 2,700 for attacks on police personnel.

“Over 3.86 lakh people have been arrested so far in 2025. No criminal can escape in Bihar,” he asserted.

Taking a swipe at former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samrat Choudhary said there was no good governance during his rule, which is why Nitish Kumar parted ways with him in 1994.

He reiterated that while responsibilities may have shifted, the Chief Minister still has the final authority.

Responding to allegations by Rabri Devi, Samrat Chaudhary said that if anyone has evidence that a leader’s son is involved in crime, they should name him, and action will be taken within 24 hours.