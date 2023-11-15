Live
Seethakka asks Mulugu people to give mandate for Congress
Congress Party Mulugu MLA candidate Sitakka asked the people to give mandate to the Congress Party for fulfilling our 60-year dream of separate Telangana statehood.
Congress Party Mulugu MLA candidate Seethakka asked the people to give mandate to the Congress Party for fulfilling our 60-year dream of separate Telangana statehood.
As part of the election campaign, Mulugu Congress MLA candidate Sitakka conducted election campaign in Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district in many villages of Tadwai mandal.
Sitakka conducted election campaign.
going door-to-door campaign under the leadership of Tadwai mandal president Bollu Devender Mudiraj in Katapur and villages. She said that Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who campaigned in the last election, promised of adopting and developing the Tadwai mandal, sanctioning 200 double bedroom houses but failed to implement.
She said that the Congress party is the party of the poor and asked people not to be fooled again by believing the BRS leaders who are trying to get votes. She said during the last 10 years of KCR's rule, the unemployed could not be given jobs, double bedroom, three acres of land to Dalits, fee reimbursement, farmer loan waiver.
Highlighting the Congress manifesto, Seethakka said that if Congress party comes to power, they would provide Free electricity through Rythu Bharosa, 2 lakhs farmer loan waiver, 15000/- rupees every year for farmers, 12000/- rupees for tenant farmers, National Employment Guarantee Scheme for agriculture.
Senior district leaders, Mandal leaders, Sarpanches, Chairman of Co-operative Society, Ex-Chairmen, Ex-Block Congress Presidents, Single Window Directors, Mandal Presidents of Affiliated Unions, MPTCs, Ex-MPTCs were present. Women leaders, youths, youths, village leaders, public representatives, leaders, activists and others participated.