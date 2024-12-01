Seethakka directs for uninterrupted milk supply to Anganwadi centres

Hyderabad: Minister for Women and Child Welfare Seethakka has issued strict directives to ensure there are no gaps in the supply of milk to Anganwadi centers, especially in remote areas. Chairing a review meeting on the Aarogya Lakshmi scheme at the Secretariat here on Saturday, the Minister emphasised the government’s goal of achieving a “Nutritious Telangana” through efficient implementation of welfare programmes.

The meeting, held in the Minister’s chamber, was attended by Women and Child Welfare department Secretary Anitha Ramachandran, Director Kanthi Wesley, and other senior officials.

Under the Aarogya Lakshmi scheme, the government aims to provide nutrition to pregnant women and lactating mothers by distributing 200 ml of milk daily through Anganwadi centers. The milk, supplied by the government’s Vijaya Dairy in tetra packs, has achieved a 94 percent supply rate since December, with 1.56 crore liters delivered out of the 1.67 crore liters ordered. However, Seethakka expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in timely supply to certain centers. During the review, the Minister questioned Vijaya Dairy’s representatives about their capacity to meet the government’s demands. “Can Vijaya Dairy supply the required amount of milk to Anganwadi centers or not? If not, should we reduce the order and procure from other sources?” she asked. The Minister warned that the government would take stringent action if milk supply issues were not resolved within three months.

Highlighting the dual goal of supporting farmers and ensuring child and maternal nutrition, she stated, “Vijaya Dairy sources milk from farmers, and we prioritise their welfare while ensuring the health of mothers and children. Any gaps in milk supply must be eliminated immediately.”