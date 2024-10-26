Seethakka praises CM for teachers’ recruitment

Mulugu: Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) inaugurated a computer lab at Chalwai Model School, in Govindaraopet mandal, funded (CSR) by Mauritech IT company on Friday.

Later at the training centre at Chalwai, she inaugurated a 25-day tailoring training centre for SHG women, set up with support from Usha International Ltd.

Addressing the gathering, the minister remarked on the recent resolution of long-pending issues of teachers, with the CM addressing promotions and transfers. She added that in just 60 days, around 11,000 teachers posts were filled, a notable achievement of the government.

Seethakka credited former PM Manmohan Singh’s vision for establishing model schools and emphasised that major corporate companies were invited to Mulugu to support modern and computer education initiatives in the district. The minister expressed intent to lead the district toward progress. She called for developing qualities such as enthusiasm, courage and respectfulness and cultivating compassion for the underprivileged.