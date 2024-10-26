Live
- Rama Ekadashi 2024: Date, Auspicious Timings, Rituals, and Significance of the Vrat
- Japan: Seven-year imprisonment sought for US soldier over sexual assault of minor
- Dhanteras 2024: Date, Timings & Affordable Buys to Welcome Prosperity
- Diwali 2024: How Mango Leaf Torans Invite Positive Energy into Your Home
- TDP Membership Registration Program Launched in Across Andhra Pradesh
- Diwali 2024: Lighten up your Diwali Celebrations with Amazon.in
- Tennis: Kenin beat Boulter in Pan Pacific Open semifinal
- Maha: BJP worker’s ‘slur’ at Congress leader’s daughter sparks riots, arson; 4 booked
- Narak Chaturdashi 2024: Date, Rituals, Significance, and Celebrations
- Cyclone Dana: Three die of electrocution in Bengal, toll touches 4
Just In
Seethakka praises CM for teachers’ recruitment
Mulugu: Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) inaugurated a computer lab at Chalwai Model School, in Govindaraopet mandal, funded (CSR) by Mauritech...
Mulugu: Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) inaugurated a computer lab at Chalwai Model School, in Govindaraopet mandal, funded (CSR) by Mauritech IT company on Friday.
Later at the training centre at Chalwai, she inaugurated a 25-day tailoring training centre for SHG women, set up with support from Usha International Ltd.
Addressing the gathering, the minister remarked on the recent resolution of long-pending issues of teachers, with the CM addressing promotions and transfers. She added that in just 60 days, around 11,000 teachers posts were filled, a notable achievement of the government.
Seethakka credited former PM Manmohan Singh’s vision for establishing model schools and emphasised that major corporate companies were invited to Mulugu to support modern and computer education initiatives in the district. The minister expressed intent to lead the district toward progress. She called for developing qualities such as enthusiasm, courage and respectfulness and cultivating compassion for the underprivileged.