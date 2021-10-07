Seethakka urges Telangana Government to prep for Medaram jatara

Warangal: Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka along with a delegation of Medaram priests met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in Hyderabad on Wednesday and urged him to take up the arrangements for the ensuing biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram. It may be mentioned here that although the priests had announced dates of the jatara in April this year, the government is yet to begin the preparatory works. The jatara is to be held from February 16 to 19, 2022.

Seethakka explained about the problems at the jatara and sought the Chief Secretary to take necessary action. Seethakka said that the Mulugu district administration had already sent proposals to the government, seeking Rs 112 crore for the developmental works. She urged the Chief Secretary to approve the proposals sent by the administration so that works could start at the jatara which attracts no less one crore devotees. The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary in this regard.

Priests Siddaboina Jagga Rao and Mankidi Buchaiah were among others who met the Chief Secretary.