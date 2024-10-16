SEI explores GCC in Hyd to strengthen Telangana’s BFSI ecosystem

Hyderabad: SEI, a leading global provider of technology and investment solutions is exploring to establish a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad. It may be mentioned that the State Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, and Industries Minister Duddila Sridhar Babu had earlier announced that the State government is in discussions with SEI. The proposed GCC is meant to create high-skill engineering and financial jobs over the next three years and reinforces the State’s ambition to become a global hub for the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.

Sridhar Babu met SEI's senior leadership, including Zachary Womack, Global Chief Technology Officer; David Langdale, Global Head of Operations; Deepak Bhardwaj, Chief Data Officer; Meenakshi Meel, Head of Development for SEI’s Private Banking and Wealth Management division; and Shanoo Maniar, Delivery Head for SEI India. The meeting focused on the potential establishment of the GCC and its impact on the region’s economic and technological growth.

The Minister said that Telangana's exceptional talent pool in the financial sector is pivotal in attracting global BFSI GCCs to Hyderabad. Hyderabad has established itself as a global hub for the sector by hosting the global capability centres of the world’s top five BFSI players: Bank of America, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo, among others. "Through our Young India Skill University’s BFSI programme, we are working with SEI with the goal of enhancing our talent pool with global opportunities, further strengthening our growing ecosystem. We are grateful for the company’s interest in Telangana and our future-ready workforce,” he added.

With a global workforce of approximately 5,000 employees across technology, operations, and asset management, SEI is exploring Hyderabad as a strategic operations hub, building upon its regional presence. Commenting on the shared enthusiasm of Zachary Womack, Global Chief Technology Officer and David Langdale, Global Head of Operations at SEI, Langdale noted that “Hyderabad is emerging as an attractive location as a Global Capability Centre, thanks to its rich talent pool, advanced infrastructure, and business-friendly environment fostered by the Telangana government." The proposed centre could play an important role in supporting our global digital engineering strategy and enhancing the company's capabilities in key markets. The potential GCC highlights Telangana's commitment to enhancing its BFSI ecosystem by attracting multinational firms and nurturing local talent, he noted.