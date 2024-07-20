Sekhar Sagara Demands Comprehensive Cast Census and Reservations in Telangana

Gadwal: Uppari Shekhar Sagara, the State President of Telangana Sagara Sangam, called for a comprehensive caste enumeration in Telangana, and urged the Congress government to honor its commitments. Speaking at a meeting in Suryapet on Saturday, part of the Comprehensive Caste Enumeration Practicing Yatra, he emphasized the necessity of carrying out the census as promised by the Congress party.

He acknowledged the Telangana government's resolution in the assembly to conduct the caste census but warned that any delays or failures to implement it would not be tolerated. Sagara stressed the importance of calculating the share of Backward Classes (BCs) and holding elections based on population, with reservations in local body elections.

Accusing the central government of neglecting BCs by not providing legislative reservations, Sagara demanded the formation of a separate ministry for BCs at the center and the provision of legislative reservations, reflecting the sentiments of the majority of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the country.

The meeting was presided over by BC Welfare Association Nalgonda District President Narasimha and saw participation from prominent leaders, including BC Welfare Association National President Jajula Srinivas Goud, BC Caste Unions JAC State Chairman Kundarapu Ganesha Chari, BC Welfare Association State President Bairi Ravi Krishna, and BC Student Union President Vikram Goud. Numerous state and district leaders from various BC caste associations were also in attendance.

The call for a comprehensive caste census and enhanced reservations underscores the ongoing demand for fair representation and equity for BCs in Telangana and across India.