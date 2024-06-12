Selection of students through lucky draw for best available schools

Nagarkurnool: To provide quality education to scheduled caste students in Nagar Kurnool district in private schools, the students were selected in the lucky draw held in the meeting hall of Nagar Kurnool Collectorate on Wednesday for admission in the best available schools, said Additional District Collector Sitarama Rao.

Under the Best Available Schools scheme for the year 2024-25, students were selected through lucky draw at Nagar Kurnool Collectorate office meeting hall at 11 am under the direction of District Additional Collector for Day Scholars, Day Scholars admission in Class 1 in Residential Schools and Residential School in Class 5.



Students who have already applied to the respective schools conducted a lucky draw program in the presence of their parents.

It was explained that 88 seats in the first class and 90 seats in the fifth class were filled through lucky draw. District Scheduled Castes Officer Ramlal, ASW Officer Sudarshan, Superintendent Ramji, Kavitha, managements of various private schools and students, parents of students and others participated in this program.