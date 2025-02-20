Self-Governance Day Celebrated Grandly at Sripuram Primary School

Nagarkurnool: Sripuram Primary School celebrated Self-Governance Day with great enthusiasm on Thursday. According to school headmistress V. Sujatha, students actively participated by taking on various administrative roles. Radhika served as the DEO, Karunya as the MEO, and Oliva Grace as the HM, effectively handling their responsibilities.

MEO Bhaskar Reddy attended as the chief guest and addressed the students, stating, “Such programs play a crucial role in developing leadership skills and self-discipline among students. Experiencing self-governance at a young age helps them contribute to creative changes in society.”

Students entertained the audience with colorful costumes and cultural performances, making the event even more special. Teachers Govardhanachari, Chalapathi Rao, Prasanna Lakshmi, and Praneeta played key roles in organizing the event successfully.

MEO Bhaskar Reddy emphasized that such initiatives contribute to students’ holistic development and prepare them to be responsible citizens who work for the welfare of society in the future.





