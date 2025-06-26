Selfish politics become a curse for Asifabad

Asifabad: The self-serving politics of the ruling party leaders has emerged as a significant hindrance for the district center. Congress leaders are facing backlash for prioritizing group politics over urban development.

While residents are enduring hardships due to the absence of basic amenities in the district center, the ruling party leaders are preoccupied with internal conflicts. The road connecting the town to the National Highway has deteriorated significantly.

Recent rainfall has resulted in potholes on the road, complicating travel for passengers. There are claims that certain leaders are impeding the road construction even after several months have passed.

As the link road to the highway remains unrepaired, numerous motorists are resorting to a one-way route. This has led to a rise in road accidents.

Additionally, accessing the Jublee Market has become increasingly challenging. Whenever it rains, the area surrounding the market becomes inundated with water. The rainwater flowing through the culvert has created traffic issues. Although there is potential to utilize employment guarantee scheme funds for the development of the Jublee Market area, which falls under the Gram Panchayat limits, Congress leaders are neglecting this opportunity. There are widespread discussions suggesting that one or two leaders are plotting to relocate this market, which was established at a cost of crores of rupees, closer to their own residences.

Consequently, there is criticism that the development of Jublee Market is being overlooked. Even officials appear to be catering to the self-serving politics of the ruling party leaders rather than addressing the public’s concerns.

As a result, the real estate market surrounding Jublee Market and along the National Highway has entirely collapsed.