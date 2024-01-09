Live
- ICAI Result November 2023: CA Inter, Final results out
- IT officials conduct raids on pharma company in Hyderabad
- UP to get remote-controlled robots for fire fighting operations
- Telangana youth killed in road mishap in USA
- Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy family meets PM Modi
- Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: History, Significance, Quotes, and Wishes to Share on NRI Day
- International Choreographer’s Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- Unlicensed practitioners put lives at risk
- Gadwal: Police bust fake pesticide racket
- 'No proposal to create more DyCM posts in K'taka', says Kharge
Senior journalist Jayadev passes away in Hyderabad
K. Jayadev, a senior journalist and film director died of heart attack on Monday night. Jayadev directed the film "Korangi Ketu," which was produced by the National Film Development Corporation and screened at various national and international film festivals.
He also worked with Bharat Ratna C.N.R. Rao to produce a documentary for Pai Films Division. Jayadev was the youngest son of renowned director Jaralist KNT Shastri. He is survived by his wife Yashoda, son, and daughter.
