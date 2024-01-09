Senior journalist Jayadev passes away in Hyderabad

K. Jayadev, a senior journalist and film director died of heart attack on Monday night. Jayadev directed the film "Korangi Ketu," which was produced by the National Film Development Corporation and screened at various national and international film festivals.

He also worked with Bharat Ratna C.N.R. Rao to produce a documentary for Pai Films Division. Jayadev was the youngest son of renowned director Jaralist KNT Shastri. He is survived by his wife Yashoda, son, and daughter.