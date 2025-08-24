Serial Burglar Arrested in Nagarkurnool

Nagarkurnool: A man addicted to alcohol and parties, who had been repeatedly targeting locked houses for thefts, was arrested by Bizinapally police. CI Ashok Reddy revealed the details to the media on Sunday.

The accused, Battula Mallesh, a resident of Nagarkurnool town, had developed a habit of lavish spending and resorted to thefts over the past year. Acting on a complaint of burglary filed by Venkataiah of Palem village, Bijinapally mandal, police formed a special team and kept a close watch on the suspect.

During inspections on Sunday, Mallesh was caught and taken into custody. Upon interrogation, he confessed to committing thefts in five houses over the last year. He admitted to having sold part of the stolen property to fund his drinking and luxury lifestyle.

Police recovered seven tolas of gold, 70 tolas of silver, and a mobile phone from his possession.