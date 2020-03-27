Hyderabad: BJP goes to rescue of migrant workers in Serilingampally

Serilingampally: Receiving information through social media that some migrant workers, who have come from Madhya Pradesh living at Lodha Basti of Nanakramguda, were facing problems due to lockdown, the former state BJP president Dr K Lakshman asked BJP state committee member Gyanendra Prasad to provide necessary help to them.

Gyanendra Prasad visited the workers and provided them vegetables, gas and other essential items sufficient for 50 people. The migrant workers thanked BJP leaders for gesture and promised to maintain social distance to prevent the virus.