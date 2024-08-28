Seven writs in HC to restrain HYDRA from demolishing houses in Kavuri Hills

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Tuesday heard a batch of seven writ petitions filed by employees and businessmen who constructed houses (stilt + four floors on 500 square yards & stilt + five floors on 500 square yards) on land situated at Kavuri Hills, Block B, Guttala Begumpet, Serilingampally mandal, RR district. It directed the HC Registry to tag the writs to the Suo Moto WP(PIL)10/2023 for further hearing as the petitioners property falls within the FTL buffer zone of Durgam Cheruvu.

The petitioners are challenging the notices issued by the Revenue officials and the imminent demolition by HYDRA.Rahul Reddy, Additional Advocate-General, appearing for the State, informed the court that the properties of petitioners fall under the FTL buffer zone of Durgam Cheruvu; the CJ bench is seized the case by constituting a committee of experts to revive Durgam Cheruvu from getting further polluted/damaged (Suo Moto WP(PIL). 10/2023).

He said the CJ bench had already issued notices to the concerned officials and even called for a report directing the government to issue a final notification of Durgam Cheruvu and also remove all illegal encroachments constructed in its FTL buffer zone.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy, during the hearing observed that there are one Lakh unauthorised constructions in the GHMC limits and questioned Reddy whether the government has issued notices to all the owners of these structures. The demolition drive should first start with the illegal constructions made by the government, officials, he observed. Hearing in the case was adjourned.