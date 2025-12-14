Severe Cold Snap Grips Telugu States

The chill across the Telugu states is intensifying, with meteorological department officials warning that minimum temperatures in parts of Telangana could drop by three to four degrees below normal. Cold winds are expected to sweep through various regions, including North, Central, East, and West Telangana over the next two days.

Nighttime temperatures in Telangana have plunged to single digits, with notable records including:

- Adilabad: 6.7°C

- Patancheru: 6.8°C

- Medak: 7.5°C

- Rajendra Nagar: 8.5°C

- Hanumakonda: 10°C

- Hyderabad: 11°C

- Ramagundam: 11.5°C

- Dundigal: 11.6°C

- Hayathnagar: 12°C

- Nizamabad: 12°C

- Khammam: 13°C

- Nalgonda: 13.6°C

- Bhadrachalam: 14°C

- Mahbubnagar: 14.1°C

- Hakimpet: 15.5°C

Similar frigid conditions are being felt in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the Paderu agency area of Alluri district, where dense fog has enveloped the region, causing temperatures to fall to single digits. The lowest readings included 5°C in Minumuluru and Araku, and 7°C in Paderu.

In a bid to combat the harsh cold, local tribal communities are lighting bonfires for warmth, while motorists are exercising caution by driving with headlights on due to the thick fog. Officials have cautioned that the current cold snap is likely to persist for another three days, urging extra care for vulnerable populations including children and the elderly.