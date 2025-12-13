Severe Cold Wave Hits Alluri Agency and Adilabad Districts

The Alluri Agency area continues to experience intense cold, with heavy fog leading officials to suspend the movement of heavy and tourist vehicles along ghat roads at night. Tourists have flocked to Vanjangi Meghala Konda in Paderu, where they are capturing the sunrise from the hilltop and celebrating the moment with music and dance.

Notably, G. Madugula has recorded a minimum temperature of just three degrees Celsius, marking the first time in three years that such low temperatures have been observed. Other areas in the region have also seen significant drops, with Paderu, Pedabayalu, and Munchingiputtu recording temperatures of five degrees Celsius, while Araku, Minumuluru, and Dumbriguda registered four degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the cold wave has extended its grip on the erstwhile Adilabad district, where record lows have been reported. In the past 24 hours, Ginnedhari in the Komaram Bheem district experienced a minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius, while Early T in Adilabad district saw temperatures fall to 7.5 degrees Celsius. In Nirmal district, Pembi reported 7.8 degrees Celsius, and Jaipur in Mancherial district recorded 9 degrees Celsius.

Residents and officials alike are urged to take precautions as the chilly weather continues to prevail in these areas.