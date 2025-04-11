Severe Heat in North Telangana; Storms to Hit April 14–17

Telangana faced widespread thunderstorms on Thursday, offering a brief respite from ongoing heat conditions. On Friday, isolated and scattered rainfall was observed in limited areas, as forecasted. The weekend is expected to follow a similar pattern with no major weather disturbances anticipated.

Regional weather monitoring centers report continued dry conditions for the next 48 hours, with occasional localized showers. However, a shift in the weather pattern is expected early next week.

Between April 14 and 17, strong thunderstorms are likely to impact several districts in the state. Forecast models show increased atmospheric instability, potentially resulting in intense lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours.

Despite intermittent rains, heatwave conditions are intensifying, particularly in northern and eastern Telangana. Maximum daytime temperatures surged above 42 degrees Celsius in several locations on Friday.

District-wise temperature readings on Friday include:

- Mendora, Nizamabad: 43.3 degrees Celsius

- Mancherial: 43.1 degrees Celsius

- Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: 43 degrees Celsius

- Dasturabad, Nirmal: 42.9 degrees Celsius

- Kamareddy: 42.4 degrees Celsius

- Adilabad: 42.3 degrees Celsius

- Jagitial: 42.1 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad experienced relatively moderate temperatures between 38 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is anticipated over the weekend.