Shadnagar candidate Vishnuvardhan Reddy falls sick while campaigning

Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, All India Forward Block Party candidate for Shadnagar Assembly, fell ill. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who was campaigning in Nandigama mandal, was rushed to Shadhnagar town for treatment after he fell unconscious.

Doctors said that Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who has been campaigning around restlessly, has fallen ill. Preliminary information is that Vishnuvardhan Reddy is being taken to Gachibowli in an ambulance. Activists said that Vishnuvardhan Reddy lost consciousness while campaigning.

After the initial treatment at the Vijaya Jyoti hospital in the town, the doctors say that he should be shifted to Hyderabad immediately.. The complete information is yet to be known. This is why the fans of Vishnuvardhan Reddy are worried..