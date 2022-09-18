Shah comes to Hyd to divide people, says KTR

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the Central Minister was dividing the country using the Integration/Liberation Day.

The TRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that the Centre was undermining the federal values. "Right after Independence, the then Union Home Minister (Sardar Vallabhai Patel) flew down to Hyderabad to unite and integrate Hyderabad into the Indian Union.

Today, after 74 years, we have a Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) who flew down to Hyderabad to divide us, bully us into submission, trying to force us to adhere to what they say. This is not acceptable," Rama Rao said.

Referring to the Central government's decision of conducting programmes commemorating the occasion of Hyderabad State's integration into Indian Union on September 17, 1948, Rao said that the Union government should have consulted the State government, sought its opinion.

However, the Centre took a unilateral decision and went on holding parallel programmes, he said, adding that the conflicting messages are given out by the way of competing claims on the same occasion is what is wrong with the federal structure. He was sharing his views at a panel discussion on the topic 'Has India lost its spirit of Federalism', as part of 'Dakshin Dialogues' held by South First, a South focused news portal, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Telangana Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar suggested that the BJP leaders should refrain from sowing seeds of communal hatred.

The attitude of BJP leaders is harming the integrity of the country, he said, adding that the country needs to have a broad perspective.

Vinod Kumar said that some countries in West Asia have fallen into the hands of religious fundamentalists and there is a destructive atmosphere.

He said that if any religion falls into the hands of fundamentalists, it is not good for humanity.

He called upon the people to move forward on the path of progress together with a sense of national unity beyond caste, religion and political animosities.