Shake-up in police dept; Rachakonda gets new CP

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Commissionerate gets a new Commissioner and two new DCPs to come in the East Zone and South West Zones in the transfers affected by the government on Wednesday.

The government on Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer, IG of police G Sudheer Babu as Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda transferring Tarun Joshi. On transfer, Tarun Joshi has been posted as Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Another senior official, Additional Director General of Railways and Road Safety Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, was transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police Law and Order.

Additional DGP TGSP Battalion, Hyderabad Swati Lakra, was transferred and posted as Additional DGP Organisation and Home Guards, transferring M Stephen Raveendra. On transfer, Stephen Raveendra was posted as Additional DG Greyhounds, Telangana. The Greyhounds and Octopus ADG, Vijay Kumar, was transferred and posted as ADG of Police, Personnel, Telangana, Hyderabad. The Member of Service is also placed in full additional charge of the post of ADG, Welfare and Sports, Telangana, Hyderabad, until further orders.

Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Jain was posted as Additional DG, TGSP Battalions, Hyderabad. IG personnel S Chandrasekhar Reddy was transferred and posted as IG Multi-Zone-I.

K Ramesh Naidu, who was waiting for a posting, was posted as IG Railways and Road Safety. The Joint Commissioner CAR, Hyderabad V Satyanarayana, was transferred and posted as IG Multi-Zone-II.

The Wanaparthy SP Rakshitha K Murthy was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, CAR Headquarters, Hyderabad. The Hyderabad South West Zone DCP, D Uday Kumar Reddy, was transferred and posted as Medak SP. The Hyderabad East Zone DCP R Giridhar was transferred and posted as Wanaparthy SP, and senior officer B Bala Swamy was posted as DCP Hyderabad East Zone. The Task Force DCP, G Chandra Mohan, was transferred and posted as DCP, West Zone, Hyderabad.