Sharmila refutes Amit Shah's visit

Hyderabad: YSRCT party chief Sharmila on Sunday came down heavily on Union Hoe Minister Amit Shah. She reminded that BJP had promised to provide 2 crore jobs youth in 2014 Assembly polls but utterly failed to provide them and now Amit Shah is promising to provide jobs to the unemployed. She alleged that Amit Shah's words has no weight and meaning.

She said that Amit Shah failed to take action on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's scams. Sharmila added that Amit Shah always claim that Centre has equal share in Telangana along with State government but how can the public believe if the Centre does not have equal share of scams in the State. She asked when the Centre was not able to provide 2 crore jobs to the youth since 8 years, how can they provide jobs to Telangana youth now.

She said BJP at Centre denied to purchase parboiled rice from Telangana farmers and here Home Minister is speaking on welfare of farmers. She also said that BJP has the history of mowing down the farmers in a public but here they are speaking on protecting the farmers. Sharmila asked how BJP asking for a chance to come to power in Telangana when they utterly failed to solve Bifurcation Act 2104.

She said that BJP is more famous for forgetting and demolishing rather than assuring and protecting. She asked how the BJP is going to disturb communal harmony and target the minorities to come in power in the State.

She saod come what may the BJP will never be able to remove the 4% reservation to minorities as the rule was made by the then chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy for the sake of Minorities and only the YSRCT party can understand the issues faced by the Minorities in the State.