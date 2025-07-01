Shashanka takes charge as TGIIC MD

Hyderabad: The new TGIIC (Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) VC and MD K Shashanka assumed charge on Monday. Shashanka, who is also the Commissioner of Future City, has been given the task of identifying suitable lands for creating industrial parks and also acquire lands to develop the future city expeditiously.

TGIIC is a nodal agency for identifying and developing industrial clusters providing infrastructure to entrepreneurs and enabling a business-friendly environment. The corporation is working to implement the state’s industrial policy and support economic activities through coordinated efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashanka thanked the state government for appointing him as TGIIC VC & MD and said that the corporation’s objectives will be further taken forward. He stated that his focus will be on fulfilling the government’s priorities and further promoting industrial activities in the state.