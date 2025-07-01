Live
- Jaishankar Condemns Terror Tolerance And Rejects Nuclear Intimidation Tactics
- Want Tendulkar’s ‘superpower’ to help me handle challenges
- Tamannaah Bhatia steals the spotlight with dazzling look
- Meditation helps regain health
- Monsoon fashion for the desi romantic
- CMRF serves as lifeline to families in distress
- India extends negotiation round in US to secure interim trade pact.
- From roti maker to entrepreneur
- Cambridge dictionary adds new AI-related definition of ‘Slop’
- Aviation Expert Links Boeing 787 Software Malfunction To Deadly Ahmedabad Air India Crash
Shashanka takes charge as TGIIC MD
Hyderabad: The new TGIIC (Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) VC and MD K Shashanka assumed charge on Monday. Shashanka, who is also the...
Hyderabad: The new TGIIC (Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) VC and MD K Shashanka assumed charge on Monday. Shashanka, who is also the Commissioner of Future City, has been given the task of identifying suitable lands for creating industrial parks and also acquire lands to develop the future city expeditiously.
TGIIC is a nodal agency for identifying and developing industrial clusters providing infrastructure to entrepreneurs and enabling a business-friendly environment. The corporation is working to implement the state’s industrial policy and support economic activities through coordinated efforts.
Speaking on the occasion, Shashanka thanked the state government for appointing him as TGIIC VC & MD and said that the corporation’s objectives will be further taken forward. He stated that his focus will be on fulfilling the government’s priorities and further promoting industrial activities in the state.