  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Shashanka takes charge as TGIIC MD

Shashanka takes charge as TGIIC MD
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The new TGIIC (Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) VC and MD K Shashanka assumed charge on Monday. Shashanka, who is also the...

Hyderabad: The new TGIIC (Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) VC and MD K Shashanka assumed charge on Monday. Shashanka, who is also the Commissioner of Future City, has been given the task of identifying suitable lands for creating industrial parks and also acquire lands to develop the future city expeditiously.

TGIIC is a nodal agency for identifying and developing industrial clusters providing infrastructure to entrepreneurs and enabling a business-friendly environment. The corporation is working to implement the state’s industrial policy and support economic activities through coordinated efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashanka thanked the state government for appointing him as TGIIC VC & MD and said that the corporation’s objectives will be further taken forward. He stated that his focus will be on fulfilling the government’s priorities and further promoting industrial activities in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick