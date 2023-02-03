Shias seek TSRTC bus for holy visit

Hyderabad: The Shia community on Thursday represented to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar requesting to arrange TSRTC buses for Shia devotees for their holy visit from Darulshifa playground (Maidan-e-Ghadeer) to Maula Ali Pahad on February 4 and 5 The letter was given by former State BJP spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri who said, as per the old tradition and custom, scores of devotees visit the Maula Ali Pahad on 12 and 13 Rajab as per the Islamic calendar. As such it is just and necessary to arrange RTC buses for the devotees on February 4 and 5 from 10 am to 10 pm from Darulshifa playground (Maidan-e-Ghadeer) to Maula Ali and vice versa. The passengers will pay the ticket charges. The community sought at least 10 buses from Darulshifa to Maula Ali for the convenience of devotees. Over 25,000 men, women and children will visit the Maula Ali shrine.