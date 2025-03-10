Shiv Sena Telangana Chief Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation for SLBC Tunnel Victims

Mahabubnagar : Shiv Sena Telangana State President Sinkaru Shivaji has strongly criticized the Telangana government’s response to the SLBC tunnel collapse and demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of operator Gurupreet Singh and engineers who lost their lives in the tragic incident. He also called for a job guarantee for one family member of each deceased worker.

Expressing deep sorrow over the accident, Shivaji described the trapped workers as “true soldiers” and insisted that their sacrifice should be honored with a permanent memorial. He argued that the state government’s compensation of ₹25 lakh was insufficient and demanded ₹75 lakh for other workers who were buried inside the collapsed tunnel.

“The SLBC project is being built for the benefit of future generations, and every worker who contributed to its construction is a brave warrior,” Shivaji stated. He urged the government to withdraw the ₹25 lakh compensation cheque for Gurupreet Singh’s family and replace it with ₹1 crore along with a clear job assurance.

Shiv Sena has also appealed to the central government to extend support to the families of the victims. Shivaji emphasized that it was heartbreaking to see workers lose their lives in the pursuit of national development.

As rescue operations continue, he prayed for the safe return of the remaining trapped workers and reiterated his demand for proper recognition and financial support for the victims’ families.