Shivani students shine in JEE

Warangal: The students of Shivani Junior College put up a fine performance in the IIT – Advanced – 2025, according to the Correspondent T Swamy.

The students who performed well are… B Abhinay 98th rank; G Ramesh 536; J Surendar 548; G Tharun 632; B Sandeep 1756; J Yakesh 1944; B Ganesh 2361.

The Shivani Junior College management said that their students have been performing well and securing ranks on par with the corporate colleges. Principals G Surender Reddy, V Chandramohan, Directors T Raju, N Ramesh, A Muralidhar, V Suresh, and S Santhosh Reddy greeted the students and faculty on the occasion.

