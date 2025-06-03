Live
- WhatsApp Updates: WhatsApp to Launch Usernames; Let You Chat Without Sharing Your Phone Number
- Common Myths About Coworking Spaces: Debunked
- Massive jailbreak in Karachi amid earthquake chaos; over 200 inmates flee Malir prison
- JSP candidate elected as vice-chairman
- India-US Trade Deal May Be Coming Soon, Says US Commerce Secretary Lutnick
- TV Actor Vibhu Raghave Passes Away After Battle with Cancer; Friends Share Funeral Details and Tributes
- Rare Odia copper plate unearthed in Gunupur
- Singer Akhil Sachdeva reflects on working with Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane amid Indo-Pak tensions
- Jawahar vows to protect rights of SCs
- PMGSY funds being siphoned off by Trinamool leaders: Amit Malviya slams Mamata govt
Shivani students shine in JEE
Highlights
Warangal: The students of Shivani Junior College put up a fine performance in the IIT – Advanced – 2025, according to the Correspondent T Swamy.The...
Warangal: The students of Shivani Junior College put up a fine performance in the IIT – Advanced – 2025, according to the Correspondent T Swamy.
The students who performed well are… B Abhinay 98th rank; G Ramesh 536; J Surendar 548; G Tharun 632; B Sandeep 1756; J Yakesh 1944; B Ganesh 2361.
The Shivani Junior College management said that their students have been performing well and securing ranks on par with the corporate colleges. Principals G Surender Reddy, V Chandramohan, Directors T Raju, N Ramesh, A Muralidhar, V Suresh, and S Santhosh Reddy greeted the students and faculty on the occasion.
Next Story