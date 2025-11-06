Shivite Temples teemed with devotees on occasion of Karthika Pournami

Nalgonda: Shivite Temples across Erstwhile Nalgonda District were crowded with devotees celebrating the auspicious day of Karthika Pournami.

From the early hours of the morning, worshippers flocked to temples to offer prayers and perform rituals. Many lit Karthika Deepams (sacred lamps) and observed Satyanarayana Swamy Vratas, fulfilling their vows with devotion.

At the sacred Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, nearly 50,000 devotees had darshan of the deity. Large numbers also performed traditional rituals and vratas. Temple committees made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth flow of devotees and to avoid any inconvenience.

The annual Karthika Pournami Jatara at Chillapuram Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district saw a massive turnout of about 30,000 devotees.

Similarly, the Pillalamarri and Mathampalli temples in Suryapet district, and the ancient Shiva temples along the Krishna River in Damaracherla Mandal of Nalgonda district, echoed with chants of “Shiva Nama Smarana” as devotees offered prayers in a deeply spiritual atmosphere.