Shivraj Singh Chouhan hails Bandi Sanjay’s leadership

Karimnagar: In a resounding display of support, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded the fighter spirit of Bandi Sanjay Kumar stating that Bandi needs to be elected as an MP with a bumper majority in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Addressing a meeting BJP Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency on Tuesday, he commended the party’s performance in the Assembly elections. Chouhan asked the BJP cadres to show their power by winning more than 10 MP seats in Parliament elections.

Praising Bandi, Chouhan said that the MP should create history by winning the parliamentary elections with an unexpected majority. “In the history of BJP, no leader has ever done a padayatra across the state,” he said. “With BJP’s victory in the upcoming elections, the Modi government is going to be formed for the third time at the Centre. If the party is organisationally strong in terms of polling booths, then victory is easy,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Bandi Sanjay said that Chauhan’s closeness to the people is commendable. “That is why he was able to work as a CM for a long time. He won the previous Assembly elections with a majority of 1,04,974 votes. It is a source of pride for all that leaders who secured such great success, visited Karimnagar,” he said.

Expressing hope for the upcoming Parliament elections, Bandi put faith in the people of Telangana and said, “The people are looking towards BJP. People are saying that they will vote for BJP in the parliamentary elections this time.” “According to surveys, the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency is number one among the seats to be won by the BJP. Almost 40 percent votes are going to go to BJP because of Modi wave,” the MP said.

Also present at the event was former MLA NVSS Prabhakar who praised Bandi Sanjay’s leadership. “Bandi Sanjay is a great leader who fought for the people and went to jail while being the president of the state. People must elect him in the parliamentary elections with a bumper majority,” he said.