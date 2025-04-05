SHOCKING! Govt paddy worth Rs 8.65 cr goes missing from trader

Wanaparthy: In a shocking incident government-owned paddy stored at Aussie Traders has gone missing. Around 82 ASICs (units of measurement for paddy) have disappeared, raising serious concerns about official negligence.

The total value of the missing paddy is estimated to be around Rs 8.65 crore.

Government records indicate that 62 ASICs of paddy from the 2021-22 Kharif and 2022-23 Kharif seasons were pending.

However, a total of 82 ASICs are now reported missing. What’s surprising is that the paddy is nowhere to be found in the mill, despite it being the government’s responsibility to ensure its safe storage and processing into rice.

Civil Supplies District Transport officials are supposed to supervise the stock daily, but their alleged lack of oversight has led to this massive discrepancy. Reports suggest that the missing paddy might have been illegally transferred by mill-owners.

Meanwhile, District Supply Officer Kashi Vishwanath did not respond to calls. DM Jaganmohan stated that they have not yet received any official report from the DSO on the traders. He assured that if a report confirming missing paddy is submitted, a case will be filed immediately.

Normally, the government hands over paddy to mills for processing into rice, which is then deposited back into government reserves. However, with the paddy missing from the trader, suspicions are being raised about the involvement of officials.

It is alleged that the key persons behind this scandal are linked to six rice mills, with five located in the district and one in a neighbouring district. Accusations are surfacing that the paddy was removed under the watch of officials, suggesting potential corruption.

Despite the magnitude of the scam, officials have not taken any action so far, which has left the local community in shock.

Even after reports surfaced of paddy worth crores of rupees disappearing from Wanaparthy mills, authorities remain silent. Reports claim that 27 rice mills in the district have already been linked to similar criminal cases. However, no arrests have been made.