Shoppers light up market ahead of Diwali festival

Karimnagar: Markets are teeming with people on a shopping spree ahead of Diwali. People are crowding firecracker , decoration and household item shops so that they could have a fun-filled celebration of the festival of light.

Pre-Deepavali celebrations are being made grandly in Karimnagar, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Jagtial,Korutla, Metpalli, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Godavarikhani and Ramagundam towns the joint Karimnagar district.

The businessmen have started their preparations on a large scale to perform Dhana Lakshmi pujas in their respective business centres and are busy buying with the related items.New types of firecrackers are being sold in the markets of Karimnagar city to light up the festival of lights and spread the joy. Standard, Coronation, Classic, Kanara Muruganan, Ayyans, Avanti and other companies produced competitively new types of crackers which flooded the market.

Ultra 240 Shots, Micro Multicolour Shots Greater Monkey, Multicolour Atlas’s Dazlex, Rockets, Chichubudlu, Golden Soldiers, Ministar, Reddivers, Green Soldiers, 20 to 100 Shots, Digital Zoom, Party Celebrate Teas, Enjoy Plushand others are in full demand. Compared to last year, the prices of fire crackers have increased by 15 to 20 per cent this year.

Fireworks shop owner G Naveen Kumar, speaking to Hans India said that the considerable hike in prices and expressed happiness over sales going well, predicted that they might be a major jump by the Diwali day.

District Fire Officer M Srinivas Reddy told Hans India that while bursting crackers on Deepavali, everyone must take proper precautions, without any negligence so that there won’t be any unexpected deaths and property loss. He advised Children to be careful while bursting the crackers and Keep the water to prevent, make sure there is no loose wiring and stay away from vehicles. He added that If any emergency call to the Fire Department.