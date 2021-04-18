Shortage of test kits hits Nizamabad district

Nizamabad: Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, there is a shortage of Rapid Antigen test kits in Nizamabad district. The second wave of coronavirus has been spreading fast and the number of infections is rising to alarming levels.

Erstwhile Nizamabad district is at high risk as it borders the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The testing center at the Salabatpur check post was closed due to a rapid shortage of antigen test kits. The Staff near Salura border check post in Bodhan division are idle due to rapid antigen test kits shortage. Passengers who have been waiting since 6 am on Saturday have become impatient and are cracking down on paramedics.



Every day hundreds of vehicles from Maharashtra to Telangana are coming and going with thousands of commuters. The lack of kits at the Rapid Testing Center at the Border does not allow the corona to cross the border without being diagnosed. Similarly, people from Maharashtra are not allowed to enter Telangana. This can cause serious problems for travelers and those with symptoms.

Residents of Salura who have been positively diagnosed in the past are also seated at the center as there is a shortage of kits for them to come back for testing to find out if their symptoms have subsided. Family members of the patients in Salura village also waited for the test from 8 am to 3 pm and returned home in despair. People do not have water to drink to quench their thirst in many centers. People with symptoms line up to register their name at Covid 19 testing centers across Nizamabad and Kamareddy.