Show me at least one OBC CM in BJP ruled States: Rahul to Shah

Hyderabad: Challenging the declaration of Union Minister Amit Shah that the party will give an OBC the post of Chief Minister (CM) after coming to power in Telangana, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi felt that neither BJP nor BRS will be giving recognition to OBCs which they deserve. He dared the BJP leadership to show at least one OBC CM in the States where the party rules.

Addressing the crowds in Shadnagar during the concluding corner meeting as part of the two-day tour programme of Prajabheri, Rahul Gandhi poked fun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and felt that he may also place an OBC as CM even on the moon. “Chandrayaan’s success lies in the history of the ISRO which was started by Nehru and consecutive Congress governments supported it. Narendra Modi who takes credit for the success of the Chandrayaan may also say that he will be placing an OBC as Chief Minister on the land of the moon. Those who claim of making OBC as CM should first show if they have any from the OBCs in the States where BJP is presently ruling,” he asked.

Earlier during the day addressing the huge public meeting at Kalwakurthy assertive about the Congress party’s win in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi stated that his party was able to deflate the tyres of BJP, which was boastful of winning the Assembly elections. He emphasised that the BJP would not get more than two per cent of votes in Telangana. He wondered as to how the saffron party would be able to put in a Chief Minister from amongst OBCs. “You know what is the situation of BJP whose leaders were boastful of winning the elections; we punctured their vehicle and were able to exhaust all the gas. Now they have come up with a promise of making an OBC a CM. From where will they be able to achieve this, as they won’t be getting more than two per cent of votes,” he felt.

Taking a pot-shot at the BJP’s top leadership including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that the PM will also claim to install a man of his choice as an American President.

“Their claim of putting an OBC CM in Telangana is like installing an American President of his choice. They should stop making foolish statements and should first fix the vehicle which was flattened. We will ensure that their vehicle gets punctured across India, after Telangana’s election,” asserted Rahul Gandhi.

Telangana Int’l School in all mandals

While listing out the six guarantees in Shadnagar, Rahul Gandhi promised that the Congress after coming to power will be coming up with Telangana International School in all the mandals. “While KCR and Modi are privatising the schools, we shall be coming up with Telangana International School in all the mandals,” he promised.

Terming himself the ‘nightmare’ of Modi and KCR, Rahul Gandhi held that both the leaders lose their sleep virtually shaken up after they visualise him in their dreams. “When they see me in their dreams they are alarmed and wake up. For both Modi and KCR, I am the nightmare and their sleep is disturbed abruptly,” he claimed.

While emphasising how the present BJP government has targeted him, Rahul Gandhi explained how he was facing 24 cases and the entire rank and file of the BJP was talking about him. “These are like medals and I am ready to accept more. I am not satisfied if they don’t speak ill about me,” the leader explained.

Providing a glimpse during his tour programme on Wednesday, he said that there were youth in the area that spent Rs 30,000 to join the army.

But by the time they were aspiring to join Agniveer was announced and they had to drop their plans. Now they were continuing as labourers to earn a living.