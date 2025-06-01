Shri Mahashakti temple decked up for Chaturdasha celebrations

Karimnagar: The revered Sri Mahashakti Temple in Chaitanyapuri, Karimnagar, is set to celebrate its 15th (Chaturdasha) anniversary on Sunday with divine fervour and grand festivities. Home to powerful deities Sri Mahadurga, Sri Mahalakshmi, Sri Mahasaraswati, Sri Lakshmi Ganapati, and Sri Ananta Nagendra Swamy, the temple has emerged as a spiritual epicentre in Telangana.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay to take part and Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Hampi Virupaksha Vidyaranya Swamy will supervise the event. As part of the preparations, the temple premises were beautifully decorated.

In a statement on Saturday, the management of the temple appealed to all Hindus to participate in the puja during and get blessings of deities.

The schedule of events includes: Panchamritabhishekam to Sri Lakshmi Ganapati Swamy at 4:30 am; Sri Mahadurga, Sri Mahalakshmi, Sri Mahasaraswati, Ananta Nagendra Swamy by Jagadguru; Swasti Punyavachanam, Ganapati Puja, Akhanda Deeparadhana, Sarvatobhadra Mandalam, Lakshmi Ganapati Homam, Rudra Sahita Chandi Homam, Purnahuti, Mantra Pusham and Tirtha Prasadam along with Jagadguru’s Anugrah Bhashana will be performed at 8 am. Mass kumkuma puja, recitation of Lalitha Sahasranamam and Hanuman Chalisa will be conducted by Suhasinis at 7 pm.

In the 14 years of the temple’s existence, its uniqueness has spread across the State. Devotees flock from different parts of the world to visit it which has become a blooming place of divine glory. This is one of the rare temples where three goddesses who are the embodiment of ‘Shakti’ are established. This includes Goddess Shri Mahadurga, who is the embodiment of victory; Goddess Shri Mahalakshmi, who gives all blessings and blessings; and Goddess Shri Mahasaraswati, who is the head of knowledge.

It can be said that any festival held here is celebrated with the blessings of the goddess with grandeur. Special pooja and homams are organised on various occasions. For instance, as part of Devi Navratri celebrations, thousands of devotees come to the temple to take Ammavari Diksha and do Artha Mandal and Mandal Diksha. Also, Sri Mahasaraswati Ammavaru here has become the centre and shrine for children’s Aksharabhyasam.

The temple stands as a platform for mass literacy and Annaprasana ceremonies. During exams, students come with their parents and perform special pooja. The specialty of this place is to do 11 circumambulations after their wishes are fulfilled.

On June 17, 2010 under the supervision of Vidyaranya Bharti Swamy, the prefects of Hampi, and under the supervision of the temple administrators the dedication of the idol of Navagraha deity with Sri Mahadurga, Sri Mahalakshmi, Sri Mahasaraswati, Sri Lakshmi Ganapati, and Ananta Nagendra Swami was done at Sri Mahashakti temple.