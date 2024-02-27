Shun ‘corrupt’ Cong, BRS; back Modi: Kishan, Laxman to voters

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and MP Dr K Laxman on Monday appealed to people to support the party in the ensuing Parliament elections for the country’s future and that of their children.

Addressing the ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ in the Secundrabad LS constituency, they lashed out at the Congress and BRS parties for letting down people with ‘false‘ promises and guarantees.

Reddy said the ministers under PM Manmohan Singh had gone to jail during the UPA regime. On the other hand, the Centre under PM Narendra Modi has delivered corruption-free and good governance in the last nine and a half years, besides, boosting the country’s prestige across the world.

He said Modi has guaranteed to a corruption-free government; he not only delivered, but will continue to ensure the country’s development and its future.

Dr Laxman said the yatra is a precursor to victory of Modi for third time. ‘Modi's leadership made even the impossible possible with revocation of Article 370, 33% reservation for women in legislatures and scrapping of triple talaq for well-being of Muslim women. The 500-year struggle for a grand Ram Mandir ended. The impetus given to infrastructure like national highways, railways and several development initiatives made the world look at India with awe.

He said the re-development of Secunderabad railway station under the direction of Krishan Reddy shows the way for bringing development to the State. He said CM of Gujarat Bhupendra Bhai is ensuring State development on the lines of Modi model.

The two leaders said while the BRS works only for the Kalvakuntla family, the Congress is loyal only to the Nehru family, while the Modi government has been working for the poor, women, farmers and youth. They alleged that both parties let down people with false promises and guarantees, while appealing to support the party in the LS elections. Dr Laxman urged voters to elect Reddy from Secundrabad again to ensure Modi coming to power for third time.