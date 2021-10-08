Siddipet: Man fined of Rs 10,000 for cutting down tree planted under 'Haritha Haram'

A man was fined of Rs 10,000 for cutting down a tree planted under 'Telangana Ku Haritha Haram', the afforestatio programme launched by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.



Haritha Haram officer Ilaiah said that Puramshetty Siva Kumar belonging to ward no.1 has cut down the plant as it was interrupting the construction works.

Municipal Commissioner who came to know about the incident lodged a complaint with the police and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. He said that anyone who found to be cutting down the plant planted under the afforestation programme will be fined.

On September 29, the forest department officials fined a construction firm of Rs 4 lakh for cutting down 65 trees at Chilkur of Moinabad mandal. "The realtor was found to be removing the trees for the site development and was asked to pay a fined of Rs 4 lakh. The fine was imposed under WALTA act provisions," the forest officials said.