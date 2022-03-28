Siddipet: Man sets mother ablaze, thrashes father for money

Siddipet: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly set his mother ablaze and thrashed his father who was trying to save his wife. The incident took place in Siddipet on Monday. According to the sources, a couple identified as Mysaiah-Posavva hailing from Govindpur has two sons and a daughter. It is reported that their younger son died last year in an incident.

The other son identified as Balamallu was living separately along with his wife. The issue was raised after Mysaiah sold three 3 guntas of land for Rs 2 lakhs. However, Mysaiah gave Rs 1 lakh to Balamallu and decided to keep the remaining 1 lakh with him. Unsatisfied Balamallu used to argue with his parents to give the remaining money to him. On the unfortunate Sunday, Balamallu again visited parent's house to ask for money. Mysaiah and Posavva reportedly pleaded to spare that amount as it would be helpful for the medical charges. Arrogant Balamallu argued to hand over the case.

During the heated argument between the trio, Balamallu thrashed his mother Posavva and snatched money from her, and later set her ablaze. Mysaiah who was trying to save his wife was thrashed by Balamallu.

However, hearing the screams of Mysaiah, locals put off the fire and shifted both injured parents to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police reached the spot and registered a case. The relatives demanded the police take strict action against Balamallu. A manhunt was launched to nab the accused Balamallu. Doctors informed that Posavva's condition is critical and she was shifted to Gandhi hospital for better treatment.