Siddipet: Nature strikes a hard blow at farmers

Siddipet : The damage being caused by untimely and seemingly unending rain, harsh winds and hailstorm has reduced farmers to tears, as nature seems to have struck a hard blow at them. The Rain God appears to have no mercy for the dispirited ryots, whose investments of thousands have gone down the drain, as indicated by the wet grains stored at the purchase centres. The continuous rain has reduced farmers to take up the routine of drying the wet grain, which get soaked, and dray it again.

Paddy, mango and vegetable crops across Siddipet district have been severely damaged. Paddy has been raised in 348,471 acres, including 30,641 in Dubbaka, 23,462 in Kondapak and over 20,000 acres in Maddur, Koheda, Nanganur mandals. The hopes of farmers of harvesting the crops have been dashed by the rain/hailstorm.

During the last month high velocity winds and hailstorm which hit twice have damaged paddy, maize, mango and horticulture crops in about 80,000 acres. However, unofficial estimates put the damage at one lakh acres.

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has instructed the Agriculture department officials to secure details of farmers who suffered crop damage and submit a report to the government.