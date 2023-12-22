Sigareni polls: KCR’s decision exposes dissidence in workers’ union leaders

Hyderabad: After Telangana High Court’s green signal for Singareni elections, it is confirmed that the polls will be held as scheduled on December 27. However, BRS chief KCR took a key decision regarding this election.



He ordered Telangana Coal Mine Workers Union, an affiliate of BRS, not to contest the election. The leaders of the labor union were shocked by this. Three top leaders of the union resigned.

Among them are Union President Venkatarao, Working President Kengerla Mallaiah and General Secretary Miryala Rajireddy. They are questioning why they should be in the union when they are not contesting elections. They are likely to hold a media conference on Friday.

On the other hand, Miryala Rajireddy said that telling the union born out of the movement not to contest in the elections is suicidal. He said it was painful to be told not to compete. Meanwhile, it seems that the disgruntled leaders will join the Congress.