Signature Day celebrations at KIMS PG College Rekurty

Karimnagar: MBA students at KIMS PG Colleged celebrated the Signature Day on the campus on Tuesday. On this occasion. Vice Chairman of KIMS Group of Institutions, P Saketh Rama Rao wished the students for the success in their future endeavour.

Saketh Rama Rao made his first signature on special T shirt which was made for this occasion. In this celebrations principal Dr. G.Krishna Mohan Rao, faculty Anil, Sandeep, Kalyan & non teaching staff were present and made the event successful.