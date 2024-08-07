  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Signature Day celebrations at KIMS PG College Rekurty

Signature Day celebrations at KIMS PG College Rekurty
x
Highlights

MBA students at KIMS PG Colleged celebrated the Signature Day on the campus on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: MBA students at KIMS PG Colleged celebrated the Signature Day on the campus on Tuesday. On this occasion. Vice Chairman of KIMS Group of Institutions, P Saketh Rama Rao wished the students for the success in their future endeavour.

Saketh Rama Rao made his first signature on special T shirt which was made for this occasion. In this celebrations principal Dr. G.Krishna Mohan Rao, faculty Anil, Sandeep, Kalyan & non teaching staff were present and made the event successful.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X