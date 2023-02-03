Sikta takes charge as Hanumakonda Collector

Hanumakonda: Sikta Patnaik, a 2014 batch IAS officer, who took charge as the Collector of Hanumakonda district late on Wednesday, said that she would strive hard to put the district on a growth path by coordinating with the officials and people's representatives.

On Thursday morning, she offered prayers at the historic Bhadrakali Temple before getting down to administrative work. "I am new to this district; however, it won't take much time to familiarise myself. The aim is to ensure all the government's welfare plans to the eligible beneficiaries. The officials need to go on field visits so as to reach out to the people," Sikta Patnaik said. Additional collector Sandhya Rani, DRO Vasu Chandra, leaders of TGO and TNGO were among others who greeted the new Collector.

Later, the Collector made a courtesy visit to Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath and District Judge Krishnamurthy. Warangal district collector B Gopi and Greater Warangal municipal commissioner P Pravinya made a courtesy call on the new Collector. Prior to this posting, Sikta Patnaik worked as the district Collector of Adilabad. Meanwhile, the outgoing Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu left for Nizamabad on Wednesday.