Singareni workers continue strike for second day

Singareni workers continued the strike for the second day protesting against the auctioning of coal blocks. With all the unions according support to the strike, the workers boycotted their duties on the second day.



Due to the strike, four lakh tonnes of coal production halted, creating a loss of Rs 40 crores. The JAC has called for three-day strike demanding the centre to withdraw their decision of auctioning of four coal blocks.

The strike has been successful in the coal mines of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district with all the employees boycotting their duties.