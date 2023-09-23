Sintex to set up new unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: Sintex, which is a part of Welspun Group, has announced an investment of Rs. 350 crore in the Telangana state. This investment will create 1000 jobs in the region.

State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka will lay the foundation stone for the Sintex manufacturing plant on September 28 Chandanvelly in Rangareddy District. Tanks, pipes, auto components, and ancillaries will be manufactured at this unit.

KTR said that the Government welcomed the company’s decision to expand its operations in the state and provide complete support to the existing companies who plan to expand their operations in the State.

Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka said the company was running operations successfully in the state. He also said the investment-friendly policies of Telangana Government encouraged them to expand operations in the region.