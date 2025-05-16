Sirala project nearing completion

Nirmal: MLA Pawar Rama Rao Patel expressed satisfaction that 90 per cent work of the Sirala project work has been completed.

While inspecting the project work on Thursday, he said that when completed the project will provide irrigation water to the farmers of Sirala, Ilegam, Degam villages from the next Kharif season.

The government released funds of Rs 12 crore for the reconstruction of the Sirala project which was damaged due to heavy rains.

The MLA thanked the management of Vaishnavi Constructions for completing the work.

He thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, current Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and District In-charge Minister Seethakka for sanctioning funds for the construction of the project keeping in mind the problems of the farmers. The ayacut farmers thanked the MLA for completing the project.

The MLA along with the Irrigation DE Former MPP of Anil Abdul Razak, senior leaders Samvli Ramesh, BJP Mandal President Siram Sushma Reddy, leaders Pandit Rao, district executive member Bhumesh, leaders of the respective villages and former public representatives participated.