Sircilla: 13-year-old boy steals laddu from Ganesh pandal for ailing mother

A 13-year-old boy had stolen laddu from a Ganesh pandal in Sircilla here in Markandeyanagar of Vemulawada town on Monday night. The boy who was caught by the police was questioned and what he told could make everyone feel empathy.



It is said that the boy's mother has been ill for the past one month and what he heard from his relatives and friends was the Ganesh laddu will cure the illness of his mother when it is placed in her hands. As the boy could not buy the laddu in auction, he decided to steal it and went to a house on two-wheeler on Monday night along with his friend.



While his friend was waiting, the boy jumped the compound wall of the house and stole the laddu. The police who investigated the case after the video of boy stealing laddu went viral traced the boy on Wednesday. The boy told police he had stolen the laddu to treat his mother.

As no complaint was received, the police released the boy after counseling.