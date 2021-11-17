Sircilla: Bodies of 5 students retrieved

The dead bodies of five students drowned in Manair stream have been recovered and search for another missing student was underway at Sircilla on Tuesday.

It is learnt that a total of nine children went for swimming in the check dam in the stream on the outskirts of Tangellapalli mandal headquarters on Monday and remaining 3 of them identified as Vasala Kalyan, Kota Aravind and Diddy Akhil are safe.

The body of Kolipaka Ganesh (14), a resident of Rajiv Nagar was found on Monday. The dead bodies of J Venkat Sai (14), K Rakesh (12) Sriram Kranti Kumar (14) and Ajay (13) were recovered on Tuesday.

The search for another student, Singam Manoj (16) studying Intermediate is still on. All the students belong to Rajiv Nagar. IT Minister KT Rama Rao has spoken to police officials and the local leaders over the incident. In a statement KTR expressed grief over the incident and described it as an unfortunate incident. He assured that the State government would extend support to the victim's families. He told officials to take safety measures at all water bodies in the district.