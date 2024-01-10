Sircilla: Concerns raised over goshala irregularities

Sircilla: The Bharatiya Go Vamsha Raksha Samvardhana Parishad (Vishwa Hindu Parishad Cow Protection Division) in Karimnagar has called upon the Executive Officer of Sri Rajarajeswara Temple, Vemulawada, to investigate reported irregularities within the temple’s Goshala.

The Vemulawada temple witnesses devout worshippers offering bulls as a gesture to fulfill their wishes. The Endowment Department and the temple share the responsibility of safeguarding these bulls, cows, and their progeny. Concerns have arisen among devotees regarding the welfare of the bulls and cows offered at the temple. Allegedly, there is a lack of detailed records and accounting documents for the bulls contributed by devotees. The VHP office bearers expressed apprehension that 20 to 30 bulls are being transported inhumanely in each lorry, with suspicions arising about their destination, potentially slaughterhouses.

“Previous appeals and a hunger strike in 2008, led by Vootkuri Radhakrishna Reddy, resulted in the authorities allocating 13 acres on the outskirts of Tippapur for the construction of a Goshala. However, concerns persist as the allocated land intended for cowsheds, government hospitals, and sub-stations has reportedly been diverted,” said the VHP members.

Moreover, they advocated for the proper care of bulls and cows offered to the temple until their natural demise, emphasising the need for at least 20 acres of land for cowsheds.

Vootkuri Radhakrishna Reddy, Goraksha Vibhag Pramakh, Madhusudan Rao Vishwa Hindu Parishad District President, and Isampelli Venkanna Goraksha Pradhan Pramakh, among others, have actively participated in addressing these concerns.