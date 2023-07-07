Sircilla: ‘Dalit Bandhu a great boon to Dalits’

Sircilla: With an objective to make Dalits rich like nowhere else in the country under the leadership of CM KCR Dalit Bandhu Scheme is being implemented said IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao.

Speaking at a programme at the Collectorate here on Thursday, the Minister said he is happy on seeing results coming out of success of Dalit Bandhu scheme. In the second phase, 1000 units per constituency will be given.

The government is working to transform the Dalit society with Dalit Bandhu. In the first phase, the government sanctioned units so that the beneficiaries can get sustainable livelihood. Grounding of Dalit Bandhu units in Rajanna-Sirisilla district has created wealth, Rama Rao said.

Minister Koppula Eshwar said that implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme is being done in a way that no one has thought of. CM KCR has given Dalit Bandhu units to 40, 000 families.

CM KCR brought Dalit Bandhu scheme to improve 15 lakh SC families.

If SCs waits patiently for 8-10 years, everyone will get Dalit bandhu. 98 percent of the SC beneficiaries who set up units under this scheme have been successful. The government will provide the benefits of Dalit Bandhu Scheme to all the eligible in a phased manner, he said.