Sircilla: Faculty on mission to promote government college

Sircilla: The faculty of Government Degree College, Agraharam has been reaching out to the rural students motivating them to seek admission into graduate courses through a campaign on Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST).

Taking up an innovative campaign to increase admissions into the college, the faculty members Dr M Malla Reddy, K Rajesh, M Srinivas, D Ramesh and Krishnakar visited Chandurthi mandal headquarters on Friday distributing the DOST leaflets to the students.

The students were explained about the online admission process and how to make their choice while filling up application forms for admission into various courses for the current academic year, Malla Reddy told The Hans India.

Those who completed intermediate were being advised to continue their studies by seeking admission into degree courses as in the villages many students, especially girl students, used to stop their studies after intermediate.

We have been interacting with the parents of girl students advising them to allow their children to continue their studies. During the visit to the villages the students were explained about the facilities available at the college.

There were qualified faculty at Government Degree College, Agraharam. The College is equipped with Sciences Lab, Computer Lab, Library, Digital Classroom, Yuvatarangam and competitive examinations coaching would be given by the TSPSC.

Agraharam Degree College is the only college in the district which secured NAAC B grade and ISO certification, informed the college Principal T Srinivas and Vice Principal Madhu Rajesh.

They said there were programmes like NSS to promote service orientation among students besides a large sports field. The university topper would be gifted a laptop and Rs 50, 000 if any student gets admission in national universities.

Chandurthi Junior College Principal G Mallesh also appreciated the faculty.